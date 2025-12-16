Shropshire Star
Close

Refreshed Dacia Sandero remains Britain’s most affordable new car at £14,765

It’s also available as a more rugged ‘Stepway’ variant, and there are three trim levels to choose from on both models.

By contributor Cameron Richards
Published

The updated Dacia Sandero remains Britain’s most affordable new car with prices starting at £14,765.

It’s available with one powertrain, which is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 98bhp and 200Nm of torque.

The range starts with the entry-level Essential, which features electric front windows, air conditioning and cruise control. The mid-level Expression is priced at £15,765 and boasts 16-inch wheels, electric rear windows, a 10-inch infotainment system and rear parking sensors. The flagship Journey comes in at £17,065 and adds 16-inch alloy wheels, an electronic parking brake, climate-controlled air conditioning and wireless smartphone charging.

There are three trim levels to choose from. (Dacia)

The Sandero can also be opted for as a compact crossover, with the ‘Stepway’ model, which is equipped with the same 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder unit and is available in three trim levels too.

The Sandero Stepway is priced from £16,065 for the standard Essential model and comes with 16-inch wheels, roof bars and protective body cladding called ‘Starkle’, which is a sustainable material made from recycled plastics.

A more rugged ‘Stepway’ model is also available. (Dacia)

Move up to the Expression at £17,065 and it includes front fog lights, a reversing camera and a 10-inch multimedia screen. Top-of-the-line Extreme cars are priced at £18,365 and are equipped with Copper Brown exterior styling, brown interior trim, keyless entry, heated front seats and steering wheel and 16-inch black alloy wheels.

The updated Sandero range is available to order now, with deliveries expected to commence at the beginning of next year.