Refreshed Dacia Sandero remains Britain’s most affordable new car at £14,765

The updated Dacia Sandero remains Britain’s most affordable new car with prices starting at £14,765.

It’s available with one powertrain, which is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 98bhp and 200Nm of torque.

The range starts with the entry-level Essential, which features electric front windows, air conditioning and cruise control. The mid-level Expression is priced at £15,765 and boasts 16-inch wheels, electric rear windows, a 10-inch infotainment system and rear parking sensors. The flagship Journey comes in at £17,065 and adds 16-inch alloy wheels, an electronic parking brake, climate-controlled air conditioning and wireless smartphone charging.

There are three trim levels to choose from. (Dacia)

The Sandero can also be opted for as a compact crossover, with the ‘Stepway’ model, which is equipped with the same 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder unit and is available in three trim levels too.

The Sandero Stepway is priced from £16,065 for the standard Essential model and comes with 16-inch wheels, roof bars and protective body cladding called ‘Starkle’, which is a sustainable material made from recycled plastics.

A more rugged ‘Stepway’ model is also available. (Dacia)

Move up to the Expression at £17,065 and it includes front fog lights, a reversing camera and a 10-inch multimedia screen. Top-of-the-line Extreme cars are priced at £18,365 and are equipped with Copper Brown exterior styling, brown interior trim, keyless entry, heated front seats and steering wheel and 16-inch black alloy wheels.

The updated Sandero range is available to order now, with deliveries expected to commence at the beginning of next year.