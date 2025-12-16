First Drive: New Renault Clio could be the new hatchback benchmark – but you’re going to have to wait for it

What is it?

The Clio has been part of the Renault line-up for decades





This would be enough for most car manufacturers to be busy with, but not Renault, for it has also developed a brand new version of one of its more recent icons – the Clio. However, it doesn’t come as an EV, but in petrol and hybrid guises.

What’s new?

The Clio feels refined on the move





It’s for this reason that Renault thinks it’s going to sell a load of them, and just continue the Clio’s history as a best-seller in Europe. The trouble for us Brits is that the car coming won’t be heading to these shores before early 2027.

What’s under the bonnet?

Hybrid tech brings greater efficiency





Renault claims that 80 per cent of city driving can be in EV mode – and in our testing, that seems entirely plausible – and a total driving range of over 600 miles between fill-ups. It’s efficient with a claimed combined fuel consumption of 72mpg, and it’s pretty pokey with 0-60mph taking around eight seconds. For those who like their Clios to be simpler, there’s a pure-petrol 1.2-litre variant with 113bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox.

What’s it like to drive?

The Clio arrives with a brand-new design





The only choice of Clio on the car’s international press launch was the hybrid. While the engine does get a bit too vocal under hard acceleration and there’s the occasional ‘shunt’ as the hybrid system transitions from one power source to another, it’s a generally smooth driving experience. The engine and electric motor work well to prioritise electric power as much as possible, and this is especially evident around town.

A new driving mode called ‘Smart’ takes control of all the modes. So, when you’re cruising Eco is engaged, but press the throttle harder when overtaking and Sport automatically takes over. It works very well.

How does it look?

The rear of the car is just as sharp to look at as the front





It’s one of those designs where pictures don’t do it justice – it can look a tad too bloated with overly fussy detailing. But in the metal, it’s terrific, with the coupe-like sloping roof and muscular rear haunches giving it plenty of road presence.

What’s it like inside?

The interior of the Clio has undergone a serious overhaul





There’s plenty of room in the back for taller adults, and the 1.2-litre petrol gets the largest boot at a massive 391 litres – that’s more than the Volkswagen Golf. In the hybrid, this falls to 309 litres.

What’s the spec like?

Google tech is included as standard





That means the basic level of specification will include LED front and rear lights, climate control, the twin screens, alloy wheels, and smartphone connectivity. Although not confirmed, prices will probably see a small uplift on the current Clio, so expect a starting price of around £20,000 rising to £27,000.

Verdict

With so much effort having been put into the Renault 4 and 5 EVs, you might expect the Clio to feel a bit half-hearted and underdeveloped – there is only so much time and resources available, even for a big carmaker like Renault, after all.

But the Clio feels a quality product – refined, mature and grown up, plus it is good to drive and sit in. This could be the new B-segment hatchback benchmark; it’s just a shame we Brits have to wait so long for it.