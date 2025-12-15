These are the best and most efficient second-hand cars you can buy

When it comes to buying a second-hand car, low-running costs are a key factor to consider if you plan to keep the vehicle long-term.

There are loads of vehicles on the used market that provide ultra-low emissions, low-fuel consumption and can be purchased for affordable prices.

The cars on this list have sharp looks, offer decent practicality and should be extremely cheap to run.

We’ve compiled a list of the best second-hand cars on the market that provide low-running costs and are very efficient.

Honda CR-Z



The CR-Z is sleek and stylish hybrid coupe. (Honda)

The Honda CR-Z is a funky, fun and futuristic coupe that was launched in 2010 as a modern-day successor to the firm’s CR-X from the 1980s.

It features a sleek and sporty body style with LED daytime running lights, a sloping back end and a low stance.

It’s equipped as standard with a hybrid powertrain, which combines a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with an electric motor to produce 115bhp and can achieve up to a claimed 56.5mpg and emits just 117g/km of CO2, meaning road tax costs just £35 a year.

Used prices for a 2014 example that has covered just 25,000 miles from new will set you back £10,250.

Toyota Yaris Hybrid



Toyota’s Yaris uses an efficient hybrid powertrain. (Toyota)

The Toyota Yaris is one of the most fuel-efficient superminis on the market, which is thanks to its standard hybrid powertrain.

Under the bonnet features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor that produces 114bhp and can achieve up to a claimed 70.6mpg on the combined cycle, making it one of the most frugal cars on the market.

The Yaris is also great to drive, with its precise handling, agile chassis and smooth powertrain, and, because it’s a Toyota, it’s got a great reputation for quality, durability and reliability.

Prices on the second-hand market for a low-mileage three-year-old example will cost you in the region of £14,500 and £16,000.

Skoda Superb Estate



The Skoda Superb Estate is a great car for families. (Skoda)

An estate car is a great choice if you have a large family and need to carry lots of luggage.

The best car for the job is the Skoda Superb, as it provides tons of space, while providing low-running costs and a refined driving experience.

Open the boot and the Superb offers a best-in-class 660 litres of space and that extends to 1,950 litres with the rear bench folded down.

There’s a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains too, with the PHEV model featuring a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 13kWh battery pack that produces a total of 215bhp and can travel up to a claimed 37 miles on electric power, while emissions are a very low 26g/km of CO2.

If you need a diesel, then the Superb can be equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit that produces 148bhp and can do a claimed 56mpg combined, while emitting 129g/km of CO2.

Second-hand prices for a low-mileage PHEV model are on the market for £18,000, while a 2.0-litre diesel that’s covered 30,000 miles is priced at just over £21,000.

Mercedes C-Class



The C-Class is a classy compact executive saloon. (Mercedes)

If you want a premium executive saloon, then the Mercedes C-Class is one of the best on the market.

It provides a comfortable and refined driving experience, lots of interior space, a classy image and budget-friendly running costs.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, which all offer low-running costs.

The entry-level 1.5-litre ‘C200’ model is the most frugal as it’s equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup which provides a claimed fuel consumption figure of 44.1mpg and emits just 146g/km of CO2.

Prices for used examples are set at around £25,500 for a three-year-old model that’s covered just 8,000 miles from new.

Audi TT

The TT is all about style. (Audi)

The Audi TT has become a status symbol in the world of stylish coupes, and it makes for a great used buy.

You buy a TT if you want style, and the latest model delivers that in spades, with its curvaceous body lines and sloping rear end, to make this Audi a real headturner.

It’s available with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 194bhp and can manage a claimed 42.2mpg combined, and emits 154g/km of CO2, which should make it an affordable proposition.

Older examples from 2017 are available with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel variant, which produces 181bhp and can manage a claimed 51.1mpg on the combined cycle, while emissions are just 124g/km of CO2.

Used examples are priced at £18,500 for a 39,000-mile diesel car, and £21,800 for a 40,000-mile three-year-old petrol model.

Mazda MX-5



The MX-5 is a fun and frisky little sports car. (Mazda)

The Mazda MX-5 is all about giving the best wind-in-the-hair experience, while providing ultra-low running costs.

The latest model has been around since 2015, and with its rear-wheel drive setup, short-throw gearbox and quick steering, the MX-5 is hard to beat when it comes to driving thrills.

Under the bonnet lies a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 130bhp, which Mazda claims can deliver up to 44.8mpg and emits 140g/km of CO2, making this two-seater sports car one of the cheapest drop-tops to run.

Second-hand prices are affordable too, with a 2021 27,000-mile car on the market for £16,500.

Volvo XC90



Volvo’s XC90 is a family-friendly SUV. (Volvo)

The Volvo XC90 is a smart, safe and sturdy choice for growing families, with its seven-seat layout and low-running costs.

The XC90 provides lots of interior space and seven usable seats, with the third row more than capable of carrying average-sized adults in comfort.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit produces 232bhp and can manage a claimed 36.7mpg, while there is a plug-in hybrid model that also benefits from a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine mated to an electric motor and 11.6kWh battery pack, which can take the car a claimed 30 miles on electric power and emits just 28g/km of CO2.

Used examples are on the market from £32,500 for a low-mileage PHEV model and £35,000 for a 30,000-mile diesel car.