Caterham’s ‘functional prototype’ of upcoming EV set for reveal at Tokyo Auto Show

A working prototype of Caterham’s new electric vehicle is set to go on display at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Show.

The Project V has been on the cards for some time, having first been shown in concept form at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2023. At the time, Caterham said that production would start in 2026.

However, it looks like that timeline will be delayed, since the car going on display on January 9, 2026, will be a ‘functional prototype’ rather than a full-production vehicle.

The Project V comes with a single rear-mounted electric motor

Developed alongside partners Yamaha Motor and XING Mobility, the prototype is ‘being utilised for testing and evaluation as the brand works towards full-scale production’.

It’s got a rear-mounted electric motor with 268bhp, with Caterham claiming a 0-60mph time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 143mph. When first revealed, Caterham claimed a range of up to 249 miles from a single charge, too. It’s got a targeted weight of 1,190kg, too, which would make it one of the lightest cars in its class.

The Project V aims to bring a lightweight design that fits with Caterham’s usual ethos

Kazuho Takahashi, CEO of Caterham Cars, said: “This is a significant milestone in the development of Project V, with our prototype making its public debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon. This next step enables us to begin a comprehensive vehicle testing program in collaboration with our technical partners.

“Our objective remains unchanged: to realise our vision of a pure electric sports car that embodies the unmistakable DNA of a Caterham.”

Caterham will also display the concept version of the Project V at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 6, 2026.