Ineos Grenadier gets safari makeover with ‘Game Viewer’ variant

Ineos has announced that the Grenadier off-roader will be available as a safari-exploring ‘Game Viewer’ model.

Ineos Automotive is a British car manufacturer that is a subsidiary of the chemical company, INEOS, and was founded in 2016 by businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The Grenadier is the firm’s first and only vehicle in its model line-up and is a direct rival to the Land Rover Defender.

Buyers can choose their own seating, storage layouts and roof designs. (Ineos)

The Grenadier Game Viewer is all about customisation, as buyers will be allowed to choose their own seating, storage layouts, roof designs, and between long and extra-long wheelbase options.

The cars will be supplied by Ineos’ Hambach assembly plant to Ineos Kavango custom safari vehicle specialists in Botswana, Africa, in a ‘partial-build state’. This means the vehicles will have no paint, tailgates, rear seats, side glass, roof skin, trims or unnecessary electric features – ready for the conversion.

Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive, said: “This is the Grenadier coming full circle. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s original inspiration for a modern, robust 4X4 while on safari in Botswana almost 10 years ago. The teams at Hambach and Ineos Kavango have been working together for the last 18 months to bring the Grenadier Game Viewer to life as a full production model, and we can’t wait to see it in service.”

The Game Viewer will be built by Ineos’ African-based ‘Ineos Kavango’ firm. (Ineos)

Ineos has confirmed that production of the Grenadier Game Viewer will start early next year; however, the firm has not announced prices for the conversions at this stage.