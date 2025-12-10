Vauxhall Astra range gets revamp for 2026

Vauxhall has revealed the updated Astra hatch and Sports Tourer estate range for 2026.

The Astra is one of Vauxhall’s best-selling models and shares Stellantis’ ‘EMP2’ platform with the Peugeot 308, while it’s available with petrol, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains.

The updated car receives Vauxhall’s ‘Vizor’ front end. (Vauxhall)

The Astra now features Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ front end with an illuminated logo, fresh alloy wheel designs and the firm’s ‘Intelli-Lux’ HD headlights, which feature more than 50,000 lighting elements, to improve visibility.

Inside, all Astras now come with Vauxhall’s ‘Intelli-Seats’, to help build on comfort, and there are more recycled materials found on the seat covers.

The Astra Electric’s setup has been tweaked too, with the old car’s 54kWh battery replaced by a larger 58kWh unit that takes the claimed range from 260 miles to 282 miles on a single charge.

The interior features more recycled materials. (Vauxhall)

Also, the Astra Electric now comes with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, where the car’s battery can be used to run electric appliances such as a hair dryer or a coffee machine.

Further details on the car, such as UK pricing, specifications and technical information will be revealed in due course.

The updated Vauxhall Astra range will make its debut at next year’s Brussels Motor Show, which runs from January 9 to January 18.