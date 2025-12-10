Kia announces new Seltos compact SUV will be coming to Europe

Kia has announced that the next-generation Seltos compact SUV will be coming to Europe and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Kona.

The Seltos is a small, affordable family car that was originally sold in Australia, New Zealand, North America and Indian markets.

There are dual 12.3-inch screens inside. (Kia)

The new model will be coming to Europe and features a new exterior design that incorporates Kia’s ‘star map’ lighting signature, flush door handles, a floating roofline and vertical taillights.

Inside, there is a low horizontal dashboard to improve forward visibility, dual 12.3-inch screens, and the rear seats can recline up to 24 degrees to make it more comfortable for passengers on longer journeys.

There is a choice of petrol engines available. (Kia)

Under the bonnet, there will be a choice of a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 265Nm of torque and can be opted with a choice of 177bhp and 190bhp power outputs. There will also be a more powerful 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces 147bhp and 179Nm of torque.

The manufacturer says that a hybrid variant will join the Seltos model line-up next year and will bring a vehicle-to-load function (V2L), which will allow electrical appliances like a hair dryer to be plugged in off the car’s battery.

Further details on the new Kia Seltos will be revealed soon, though it’s unclear at this stage whether Kia will bring the car to the UK market.