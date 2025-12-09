Citroen’s Elo concept aims to bring a practical interior in a compact vehicle

Citroen has created a new concept car designed to showcase a ‘new chapter’ for the French brand.

The Elo – which takes key letters from Rest, Play and Work – has been designed to offer a large amount of interior space in a car which takes up a small footprint on the road. Measuring 4.10 metres, the Elo is significantly shorter than cars like Citroen’s C3 Aircross, yet it’s able to offer seating for up to six people.

Based around an electric platform, the Elo has been designed in collaboration with sporting goods retailer and tyre manufacturer Goodyear, with both brands having a hand in certain elements of the car’s design.

The concept’s doors open in opposite directions to make entry easier

For instance, two mattresses folded into special storage compartments use Decathlon’s Dropstitch material – used on the brand’s surfboards and kayaks – while Goodyear has created a new system which displays a red LED on the car’s wheels if the tyres need air. A green light indicates they’re at the right pressure.

Inside, there’s a flexible seating arrangement. The driver’s seat can be turned around to create a lounge-like space, while the seats can be removed to create a sleeping area when needed. Four doors which open in opposite directions, alongside a lack of central pillar, helps to make exiting and entering the vehicle much easier.

The driver’s chair can be rotated to create a lounge-like space

Clever reflective film helps to project information across the full width of the dashboard, giving both driver and passenger a wraparound view of key information.

It’s unlikely that the Elo will make it into production, though there’s a good chance that certain design elements from the concept will be used on future Citroen models.