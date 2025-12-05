Toyota reveals halo V8 supercar with the GR GT

Toyota is going after the likes of Ferrari and Aston Martin with the new GR GT supercar.

The GR GT has been designed and developed by the Japanese firm’s racing division, Toyota Gazoo Racing, which competes in some of the world’s most famous motorsport races such as the FIA World Rally Championships and World Endurance Car racing.

The GR GT is Toyota’s new halo model. (Toyota)

The GR GT will be Toyota’s halo model and is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol that develops 641bhp and more than 850Nm of torque. A 0-60mph time has not been revealed, though, Toyota claims the car will top out at 199mph. Power is transmitted through a standard eight-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels alone.

The GT is the first Toyota to use an all-aluminium body structure to improve the car’s rigidity, while the suspension features a new double-wishbone system at the front and back to aid cornering.

It features Recaro bucket seats with carbon fibre frames. (Toyota Gazoo Racing)

The exterior design focuses on making the GT as aerodynamic as possible with a low and long bonnet, featuring air intakes and grilles to help cool the engine, while the front wings also include large air intakes to make the car more streamlined.

At the back, there are quad-exit exhausts, a kick-up rear wing, air intakes in the bumper and a full-width light bar.

Inside, there is leather and Alcantara upholstery. (Toyota Gazoo Racing)

Inside, there is an Alcantara-upholstered dashboard with red stitching, Recaro racing bucket seats with carbon fibre frames, a digital driver’s display, a flat-bottom steering wheel and lots of physical switches.

Toyota has not announced prices at this stage, and it’s unclear whether the GR GT will be coming to the UK. But, if it does, it’s anticipated that order books will open towards the end of next year, with customer deliveries to commence in 2027.