Renault 5, R4 and Alpine A290 receive government’s full £3,750 Electric Car Grant

The Renault 5, R4 and Alpine A290 have become the latest EVs to receive the government’s full £3,750 Electric Car Grant incentive.

The Electric Car Grant slashes up to £3,750 off the price of a new EV costing under £37,000, with the car and manufacturer having to meet certain criterias to receive the full amount.

The incentive applies to R5 and R4s with the 52kWh battery pack, which means prices now start at £21,495 for the entry-level R5 Evolution and £23,445 for the R4 Evolution.

The R4 is one of the best compact electric crossovers. (Renault)

Alpine is Renault’s sporty sub-brand, and the A290 is the R5’s performance-focused sibling, with customers also saving the full £3,750, meaning prices now start at £30,245 for the standard GT+ model.

The A290 also comes equipped with a 52kWh battery pack with an electric motor, and there is a choice of 177bhp and 217bhp power outputs.

Adam Wood, managing director of Renault UK, said: “The awarding of the top-tier £3,750 Electric Car Grant is great news for customers who are thinking about switching to electric.

The Alpine A290 is available with two power outputs. (Alpine)

“Renault 5 and Renault 4 are multi award-winning vehicles thanks to their unique blend of head and heart appeal and, now, thanks to the added incentive of the top-tier Electric Car Grant, they are more accessible than ever.”

Order books for the R5, R4 and Alpine A290 with the ECG incentive are open now with deliveries due to commence at the beginning of next year.