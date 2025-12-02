Mercedes hints of G-Class Cabriolet SUV under testing

Mercedes has revealed that it is testing prototype versions of the G-Class SUV in Cabriolet guise.

The G-Class has become a status symbol for the German firm, after being in production for nearly 50 years. It remains one of the most capable off-roaders on the market, and is accompanied by petrol, diesel and electric setups.

There are no details on the G-Class Cabriolet’s powertrain, but it’s likely to use the same 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel or 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol, which both use mild-hybrid technology and can be found in the standard models.

It features an electric folding fabric roof. (Mercedes)

Exterior images of the car show that the Cabriolet will feature an electric folding fabric roof, a full-size spare wheel located on the tailgate and the same rectangular rear LED taillights.

There are no images of the car’s interior at this stage; however, the standard G-Class features a digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and optional wood, satin silver and carbon fibre trim.

Mercedes says that the G-Class Cabriolet will ‘make its way to Sweden, where it will be put through demanding winter testing. Facing icy temperatures and snowy landscapes, the newcomer’s robustness, driving dynamics, and reliability will be thoroughly proven’.

Further details on the car’s release date, prices and specifications will be revealed in due course.