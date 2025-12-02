Honda launches new ‘EV Grant’ incentive for e:Ny1 SUV

Honda has announced its own EV Grant incentive for the e:Ny1 electric SUV.

The Japanese firm is matching the government’s Electric Car Grant scheme, which will slash up to £3,750 off the price of a new EV priced under £37,000.

Customers who order an e:Ny1 can now save up to £3,750 off the car’s list price through Honda’s EV Grant, taking the starting price down to £36,910 for the entry-level Elegance model and £39,140 for the flagship Advance trim.

The e:Ny1 brings a range of up to 256 miles. (Honda)

Underneath, the e:Ny1 comes equipped with a 68.8kWh battery pack with an electric motor to develop 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. Honda claims the car can travel a distance of 256 miles on a single charge and that 100kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take around 45 minutes.

Ian Austerberry, commercial planning and development department manager for Honda Motor Europe, said: “Honda is committed to supporting the transition to electric driving. By enhancing our retail offer, we’re making the e:Ny1 even more compelling for customers who want to embrace fully electric mobility with confidence and peace of mind.”

The Honda e:Ny1 can be ordered now with the firm’s EV Grant incentive, with the offer due to end on February 28 next year.