Toyota to reveal GR GT supercar next week

Toyota will reveal its long-awaited front-engined V8 GR GT supercar next week.

The car will be built by the Japanese firm’s motorsport division, Toyota Gazoo Racing, and will be the new halo model in the brand’s vehicle line-up.

Although details on the car’s powertrain will be revealed next week, we do know that the car will feature a front-engined layout and a V8 powertrain.

A short TV commercial in Japan was leaked online showing the car driving alongside a Lexus LFA V10 supercar and the original Toyota 2000GT from the 1960s. The GR GT features a grooved and vented bonnet, a boot-mounted kick-up rear spoiler and a low-slung body.

No interior images of the car have been revealed at this stage; however, the car is likely to feature lots of sporting details such as bucket seats and Alcantara trim.

The GR GT will rival cars such as the Porsche 911 and Mercedes-AMG GT when the car goes on sale.

The Toyota GR GT Supercar will be revealed on December 4, one month ahead of its global debut at next year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. Details on the car’s powertrain, exterior and interior design will be showcased next week.