Fiat Grande Panda Electric range gains new ‘Pop’ trim level

The Fiat Grande Panda Electric range has gained the addition of a new entry-level ‘Pop’ model.

The Grande Panda is Fiat’s new ‘world car’, which is being sold in more than 60 countries across the globe.

The Pop features black and blue fabric upholstery. (Fiat)

The Pop grade replaces the old (RED) trim level and comes with standard equipment such as 16-inch white steel wheels, LED pixel front headlights, two-tone black and blue fabric upholstery and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

Underneath, all Grande Panda Electrics come with a 44kWh battery pack with an electric motor to produce a total of 111bhp and 122Nm of torque. The manufacturer claims the car can travel up to 199 miles on a single charge and that 100kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up to be completed in 27 minutes.

Prices start at £20,995. (Fiat)

Other trim levels in the range consist of the mid-level Icon; adding 16-inch black alloy wheels, roof rails, front and rear skid plates and rear privacy glass. The flagship La Prima model brings 17-inch alloy wheels, climate control, front parking sensors, heated front seats and a reversing camera.

The Grande Panda Electric Pop will be priced at £20,995 when the car goes on sale in the first quarter of next year.