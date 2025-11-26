Updated Dacia Jogger goes on sale priced at £18,995

Dacia has announced that the updated Jogger MPV has gone on sale with prices starting at £18,995.

The Jogger is one of Britain’s cheapest seven-seat family cars and has just received a midlife makeover to keep it looking fresh.

The update consists of a new hybrid powertrain which is badged ‘Hybrid 155’ and features a 1.8-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor to produce 153bhp and 170Nm of torque. This setup will sit alongside the existing 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 107bhp and 200Nm of torque.

There is a new 10-inch infotainment system and seat upholstery. (Dacia)

The exterior design includes a new LED light signature alongside an updated front grille, pixel LED rear taillights and fresh alloy wheel design. Plus, the lower body mouldings are made from the sustainable material, Starkle, which comes from recycled plastic to help reduce the car’s carbon footprint in the manufacturing process.

Inside, there is new seat upholstery, a 10-inch infotainment screen and hybrid models get a seven-inch digital driver’s display.

There is a new hybrid powertrain. (Dacia)

In terms of specification, the range kicks off with the entry-level Essential which includes LED front and rear lights, air conditioning and electric front windows. The mid-level Expression comes in at £20,295 and boasts automatic climate control, keyless entry and a 10-inch infotainment system. Flagship Extreme cars are priced from £21,595 and add 16-inch black alloy wheels, power folding door mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a 3D six-speaker Arkamys premium sound system.

Order books are open now with expected deliveries to commence at the beginning of next year.