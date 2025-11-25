How can I make sure my EV is running as efficiently as possible during winter?

There’s no way of getting around it – most electric vehicles are affected by a fall in temperature. Colder conditions mean that an EV’s batteries have to work harder to generate power, which, in turn, means less range between trips to the plug.

However, there are some measures that you can take to make sure your EV is running as efficiently as possible during these colder conditions. Let’s find out what they are.

Make the most of pre-heating

One of the best ways to maximise your electric car’s range is by using a pre-heating function. Equipped on nearly all EVs, this feature enables owners to set a time at which they’d like to depart in the car and the vehicle will automatically warm the cabin up to a desired temperature to meet this target. Some EVs can even have this operated remotely via a smartphone app.

It’s best done when your car is plugged in as it’ll mean that the vehicle is warming up using plug-power rather than the on-board batteries. As a result, you’ll get to start your journey with a full battery and a warm car, rather than using the car’s energy – and range – to heat things up as you leave.

Use heated seats and steering wheel

Operate these features instead of using the heating and air conditioning and you’ll make a big impact on overall range. Of course, if things do get really chilly, then switch on the heating so you’re not too cold when behind the wheel.

Make sure tyres are properly inflated

So make sure that they’re topped up to the manufacturer’s recommended pressures. You can usually find these in the vehicle handbook or in the area inside the driver’s door.

Use eco mode

Some vehicles have eco mode located within the main infotainment screen, so check the menus to see if it’s there.

Park under cover if possible

If you’ve got access to a garage or covered area, then it’s definitely worth parking your EV there during winter. Even a small temperature change can make a big difference when it comes to efficiency, so use a covered area to park if you have one.

Parking under cover keeps your electric vehicle ever-so-slightly warmer – or more so, if it’s in a connected garage – and this means that the batteries are kept at a more efficient temperature overall.

Make the most of navigation features

One of the best ways to mitigate this is by pre-warming – or pre-conditioning – the battery ahead of a charge stop. Some cars operate this via a dedicated setting, while others can actually do it for you. All you need to do is enter your route into the car’s navigation system and it will automatically plot the best point to charge and will warm the vehicle up beforehand to maximise speed.