First Drive: Much-improved Jeep Compass could have what it takes to stand out in crowded segment

What is it?

(Jeep)

Ever since it first launched, way back in 2006, the Jeep Compass has been a steady but unspectacular presence in the American brand’s lineup. With the company pouring much of its energy into the larger and more famous models – like the Wrangler, Avenger and Grand Cherokee – the Compass has spent years slipping under the radar as Jeep’s most urban-centric offering.

While the last car was actually surprisingly strong off-road, its performance on the tarmac left a lot to be desired despite and with more and more competition flooding the market, it has felt like a stale option for quite some time.

Now, Jeep is planning to change all that with this, the third-generation Compass. Bosses say the car brings more refinement than its predecessor, while still staying true to Jeep’s rugged roots. We’ve been finding out if they’re right or whether the new Compass lacks a point.

What’s new?

(Jeep)

The new Compass is the first Jeep to be offered in a choice of mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric powertrains as the American giant looks to meet its goal of all European sales being electric by 2030.

With the compact SUV market becoming increasingly competitive over recent years, Jeep has also given the car updated tech and an improved interior as it looks to see off the likes of the Vauxhall Grandland, Nissan Qashqai and Ford Puma.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Jeep)

As mentioned, the Compass comes with a choice of powertrains, in the hope of meeting the needs of as many different customers as possible. The e-Hybrid option pairs a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a 48-volt electric motor, producing a combined 143bhp, while the plug-in hybrid uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 17.9kWh battery, delivering up to 51 miles of electric-only range.

Meanwhile, from launch, the Electric Compass comes with a 74kWh battery, producing 210bhp and covering 310 miles on a single charge. That will be followed in due course by a pair of longer-range models. These will consist of a front-wheel drive car with a quoted range of 402 miles and a four-wheel-drive version which will be able to do 372 miles.

What’s it like to drive?

(Jeep)

When it comes to driving, the new Compass represents a marked improvement on its predecessor, with improved handling, ride quality and comfort all contributing to a more polished feel overall. Out on the road, it offers good control and improved suspension means that bumps are handled with far more ease than Vauxhall’s Grandland, with which this car shares a basic platform. The automatic gearbox is also much improved, contributing to a mostly relaxed experience, regardless of which powertrain you go for.

However, there are still a few issues to note. Driving the Compass up in the hills above Barcelona, the mild hybrid in particular felt underpowered and getting up some of the steeper inclines was more of a struggle than you’d expect in a Jeep. The steering is also very light and lacking in a bit of feedback. The electric version does largely fix the power issue, with the EV feeling quicker, smoother and generally more capable.

How does it look?

(Jeep)

Jeep has stuck to a tried and tested formula with the new Compass, opting for familiar design cues that are seen across the brand’s lineup. The shape is boxy and instantly recognisable, as is the signature seven-slot horizontal grille at the front end. Jeep has also leant into its reputation for off-roading and the Compass has been given several touches to add a more rugged edge than the old car. There are chunky black mouldings around the lower parts of the body and hunky trapezoidal wheel arches, which give an impression of being able to go anywhere, despite the car’s limitations on that front.

At the rear, there are distinctive ‘X’-shaped tail-light designs and a stylish lighting strip below the back window, which gives a more crisp and modern look. Overall, the Compass stays true to Jeep’s iconic image but adds a few new touches which do a great job of keeping things fresh.

What’s it like inside?

(Jeep)

Inside, the Compass really is a tale of two halves. Up front, the car feels like a far more premium product than a lot of its rivals with high-quality materials and well-finished soft-touch surfaces right across the cabin. The area is dominated by a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a generous 16-inch infotainment screen, both of which are easy to use and supported by handy physical buttons. However, once you head into the back, you are left in no doubt that you have stepped into the ‘cheap seats’. Sitting in the back row, you are surrounded by cheap-feeling scratchy plastics, particularly on the doors and, despite a good level of space, the whole affair feels much more downmarket than it does up front.

Despite this, all the seats are comfortable and practicality remains a major plus. The Compass boasts 34 litres of interior storage, and a generous 550 litre boot – 45 litres bigger than the old car.

What’s the spec like?

(Jeep)

From launch, the Compass will only be available in ‘First Edition’ trim level, which will be joined shortly by Altitude and Upland models. Even the entry-level car supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – something that will prove incredibly useful as the car’s in-built sat nav is among the most laggy systems we’ve ever experienced! Other standout tech includes Level 2 autonomous driving, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera and semi-automated lane-change assistance. Inside, there are heated cloth-and-vinyl seats, which include lumbar support as standard. There is also the option of adding ventilated and massaging seats as well as an open-air sunroof, which we had on our test car, allowing light to pour in.

Going forward, the Altitude trim level will bring further premium comfort features and Upland will be more off-road-focused, adding off-roading, rugged styling updates and four-wheel drive.

Verdict

Overall, the new Compass is a notable step forward for Jeep and marks a major improvement on the old car. It makes a good first impression with its good looks, comfortable ride and impressive tech but the driving experience does leave a little to be desired.

Despite being generally smooth, the mild-hybrid in particular feels sluggish and underpowered, so if you’re after driving pleasure, it’s certainly worth looking elsewhere. With prices kicking off at £35,700, there are certainly cheaper options out there but the Compass still offers good value for money and is now a real competitor in an incredibly crowded sector.