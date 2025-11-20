Jeep reveals rugged Recon electric off-roader

Jeep is taking its electric off-roader offering to the next level with the Recon SUV.

The Recon is the firm’s answer to the likes of the Land Rover Defender and will be a similar size to the Jeep Wrangler off-roader.

There are lots of sustainable materials used for its interior. (Jeep)

Underneath, the Recon is equipped with a 100kWh battery pack with dual electric motors to produce 641bhp, 840Nm of torque and four-wheel drive. A top speed figure has not been revealed, but Jeep does claim the car can hit 60mph in 3.7 seconds and it can travel up to 250 miles on a single charge.

The Recon’s design is distinctive with its illuminated seven-slot front grille rings, U-shaped daytime running lights, square-shaped wheel arches and it’s the first EV where the doors, rear quarter and tailgate glass are fully removable – to enhance the off-road experience.

The doors can be completely removed for the ultimate off-road experience. (Jeep)

Inside, there is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch horizontal infotainment screen, passenger-side grab handles and underneath seat-mounted speakers. Also, the seats, door panels, centre console and instrument cluster are finished off in recyclable materials, called ‘Capri’, which is a non-leather synthetic material, while the headliner and carpets are also made from sustainable fabrics.

Prices and further details will be revealed nearer the time when the car goes on sale in the UK in the fourth quarter of next year.