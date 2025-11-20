First Drive: The BYD Atto 2 is more appealing with a plug-in hybrid powertrain

What is it?

The compact Atto 2 rivals the likes of the Ford Puma





The Atto 2 is BYD’s smallest SUV, and to boost sales and its market appeal, there is now a more affordable plug-in hybrid variant.

Introducing the Atto 2 DM-i, which comes equipped with an efficient petrol engine mated to an electric motor and battery pack. The question is, does fitting a PHEV setup to this compact SUV improve the driving experience? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

DM-i cars use BYD’s plug-in hybrid tech





There is also a choice of two trim levels with all models coming with loads of standard equipment, while there have been tweaks made to the car’s mechanicals and underpinnings to make it more engaging to drive.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Atto 2 can manage 56 miles on electric-only power





BYD claims this variant can take the car 56 miles on electric power alone, and it uses the firm’s ‘Blade Battery’ technology, which is stronger, more durable and does not use any precious metals such as cobalt and nickel in the manufacturing process.

What’s it like to drive?

BYD has been a new-model offensive lately





The steering is still numb, though it does feel more precise, which gives you more confidence when driving on a twisty road, while around town, the petrol engine is extremely refined and quiet.

The ride is smoother, with less wallowing over large imperfections, while all the controls are nice and light, which makes it a very easy car to drive in built-up areas.

It’s not perfect, as the car’s chassis still isn’t finely-tuned enough to stop it from leaning in the corners, and that quiet engine begins to scream under hard acceleration, making the whole setup sound coarse and unrefined.

How does it look?

When it comes to looks, this PHEV model looks identical to the electric car, with the exception of some very subtle tweaks.

Those with eagle eyes will notice that the PHEV car comes with different alloy wheel designs and there is a lower radiator grille to help travel air to the engine.

Apart from those changes, everything else remains the same with its curved front end that takes inspiration from the firm’s Seal U and Sealion 7 SUVs, while there are chunky wheel arch extensions, a full-width rear light bar and silver roof rails.

What’s it like inside?

There’s a sense of airiness to the Atto 2’s cabin





All of the materials you touch on the dashboard and door panels have a plush feel, while there is an abundance of storage. These include a large cut-out under the centre console, a deep compartment under the centre armrest, two cup holders and our test car even comes with a 50-watt wireless smartphone charger. You also have wide front door bins and an average-sized glove box.

The PHEV model’s interior also has some differences over the electric model too, with a steering wheel-mounted gear selector, a sunglasses holder, redesigned front seats and a rear headrest for the middle-seat passenger. It’s just a shame that the lack of physical buttons makes it difficult to operate functions when you’re on the move, which is frustrating.

Rear-seat passengers won’t have anything to complain about, as there is lots of head and legroom, while there are large rear door bins and handy front seatback pockets.

The Atto 2 DM-i offers 425 litres of boot space, while the rear seats fold down to create up to 1,335 litres, which is slightly less than the Ford Puma’s 426-litre capacity and more than a Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid’s 321-litre volume.

What’s the spec like?

There are some handy physical controls





Prices are yet to be confirmed at this stage, although it’s anticipated that the range will kick off at £25,000 and will rise to £28,000 for the top-of-the-line model, which will make it one of the most affordable plug-in hybrids on sale.

The entry-level Active comes with metallic paint, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and a 12.8-inch infotainment screen.

We’re driving the flagship Boost which boasts even more toys such as 17-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera, electrically adjustable heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and rear privacy glass.

The car will also be the first BYD PHEV model that will come with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function which comes as standard on the Boost model. This allows electrical appliances such as a coffee machine or a microwave to be plugged in using the car’s battery.

Verdict

Adding a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the Atto 2 range is a smart move from BYD as it really does make this cheap and cheerful SUV just that little bit better.

If prices are accurate, there is no question that the Atto 2 DM-i represents extraordinary value for money when it comes to Britain next year.

Sure, a Ford Puma has a bigger boot and it doesn’t have the best-in-class driving dynamics, but with its great levels of standard equipment, premium-feeling interior and refined PHEV setup, the Atto 2 DM-i will make a lot of sense for those looking for a new B-segment SUV.