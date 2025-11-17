Cupra reveals most powerful Leon yet with the VZ TCR

Cupra has revealed the most hardcore variant of the Leon hot hatchback with the VZ TCR.

Cupra is the sporty sub-brand of the Spanish car manufacturer, Seat, and the Leon is the firm’s answer to the Volkswagen Golf and Audi A3.

The Leon VZ TCR pays tribute to Cupra’s Leon VZ TCR race car and comes equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 320bhp and 420Nm of torque: making it the most powerful front-wheel drive Leon, ever. It can hit 60mph in 5.2 seconds; however, a top speed figure had not been revealed at this stage.

It produces 320bhp and 420Nm of torque. (Cupra)

The chassis has been tuned and features Cupra’s Adaptive Chassis Control, which electronically adapts the car’s shock absorbers to improve ride comfort and handling. There are also Akebono performance brakes with six-piston callipers, quad copper exhaust pipes, lightweight alloy wheels, performance tyres, a larger rear spoiler, front and rear splitters, side skirts and a diffuser.

Inside, there are removable rear seats, a strut bar and rear netting, while up in the front features racing ‘CupBucket’ seats with four-strap harnesses and a laser-engraved production number etched into the front door panel to give the car its exclusive look.

Also, Cupra will launch a new Leon VZ model which comes equipped with the same 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 320bhp and 420Nm of torque, and will have design elements of the TCR with quad copper tailpipes. This model will be limited to just 1,500 units worldwide.

Just 499 examples of the Leon VZ TCR will be made, with prices and UK availability to be revealed at a later date.