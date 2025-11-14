Suzuki celebrates Hayabusa with special edition model

Suzuki is celebrating its powerful Hayabusa motorcycle with a new special edition model.

Priced at £18,999, the new special edition bike gets a distinctive ‘Peal Vigor Blue’ colourway with a variety of contrast white elements applied across the bike, including a ‘kanji’ symbol on the fairing. There’s an embossed Suzuki logo on the tank, too, which further contrasts that primary blue colour. You’ll find blue accents on the wheels, too.

The tank has also been given a distinctive special edition plaque to help differentiate it from the standard model.

A special plaque is applide to the tank

Underneath, twin stainless steel exhausts now get black tips for a stealthier appearance, while a new seat cowl comes as standard.

The Hayabusa is one of the most powerful bikes that Suzuki has to offer, thanks to its 1,340cc inline four-cylinder engine, which enables a 0-60mph time of around 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 186mph.

All Hayabusa models come equipped with a range of performance assistance systems to help translate that power to the road. Features such as a full six-axis anti-lock braking system, traction control and anti-wheelie technology come fitted as standard. Launch control and cruise control are both included on this special-edition Hayabusa, too, just as they are on the standard motorcycle.

The Hayabusa is one of the most powerful motorcycles on the road

A bi-directional quickshifter helps to delivery extra-fast gear shifts without the need to operate the hand clutch, too.

The new Hayabusa special edition model is now available in Suzuki dealerships within the UK.