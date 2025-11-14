Mazda set to introduce refreshed CX-60 and CX-80 next year

Mazda will launch revised versions of its CX-60 and CX-80 SUVs next year.

Set to arrive in dealerships during summer 2026, both cars will get a variety of upgrades to both the interior and exterior of each model.

Though each car gets the same basic exterior design as before, Exclusive-specification cars will now get 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, replacing 18-inch designs. They’ll be finished in metallic silver on the CX-60 and ‘bright’ silver on the larger CX-80.

Both cars get more high-end materials inside

All models will now be available with a ‘Polymetal Grey’ paint option, too.

Inside, there are higher-quality materials than before, with real maple wood combining with Nappa leather for the first time. Homura and Homura Plus specification cars will get a new tan leather interior with quilted seats, a two-tone leather steering wheel and a suede-effect steering wheel.

Mazda has also increased the level of safety equipment fitted to both cars. The CX-60 and CX-80 will now benefit from Driver Emergency Assist, which can detect a sudden medical emergency, take control of the vehicle and bring it to a safe stop. The car will then automatically unlock the doors to allow emergency services quick access to the vehicle.

Quilted leather now comes as standard on certain models

The CX-60 now gets a number of safety features which were previously only available on the CX-80. Highlights include driver monitoring technology, smart brake support and emergency lane keeping head-on traffic avoidance assist. Front cross traffic alert and front cross traffic braking systems are now included for the first time, too.

Amazon’s Alexa system now comes fully integrated into both cars, bringing voice recognition technology for a variety of controls. Voice commands can be used to control the navigation, media and other features.

Prices for the upgraded Mazda CX-60 and CX-80 are expected to be announced shortly.