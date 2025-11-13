Audi previews upcoming F1 car design ahead of 2026 season

Audi has unveiled the livery for its upcoming Formula 1 car ahead of the brand’s entry into the sport next year.

The Audi R26 Concept gives an early look at the livery that could be applied to the German firm’s race car when it is fully unveiled in January. The colour pattern includes titanium, black and a ‘newly introduced’ Audi red shade. The racer will also wear a red version of Audi’s ‘rings’ logo, too.

The car will wear a red version of Audi’s ‘rings’ logo

Gernot Döllner, Audi CEO, said: “By entering the pinnacle of motorsport, Audi is making a clear, ambitious statement.

“It is the next chapter in the company’s renewal. Formula 1 will be a catalyst for the change towards a leaner, faster and more innovative Audi.”

“We are not entering Formula 1 just to be there. We want to win. At the same time, we know that you don’t become a top team in Formula 1 overnight. It takes time, perseverance and tireless questioning of the status quo. By 2030, we want to fight for the World Championship title.”

The F1 car will be fully unveiled in January

At the head of Audi’s F1 team sits former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley, formerly of Red Bull, while drivers Nico Hulkenburgh and Gabriel Bortoleto will be getting behind the wheel of the new race car next year.

Audi has a longstanding presence in the motorsport sphere, having raced at Le Mans, Formula E and the Dakar Rally. Though Audi hasn’t had a direct presence in Formula 1 before, Auto Union – within which Audi sat – raced vehicles in the pre-war era in an equivalent series to today’s F1.