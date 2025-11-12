Peugeot’s Polygon concept brings the spirit of the old-school hatchback for the future

Peugeot has unveiled its Polygon concept as an example of what future cars from the brand could look like.

Designed in the spirit of classic Peugeot hatchbacks like the 205, the Polygon concept incorporates a range of environmentally friendly features, such as a variety of recycled materials, fewer parts than your typical hatchback and even paint made from recycled tyres.

Inside, the Poylgon has a new ‘Hypersquare’ steering wheel which is a ‘fully electronic control system’ for the car, according to Peugeot. Set to debut in a full production vehicle next year, the Hypersquare system adjusts the steering ratio depending on speed.

For instance, when travelling slowly, the steering will be quick and agile, while at higher speeds, the steering weights up for greater confidence. It’s a steer-by-wire system, too, which means that there are no physical links between the wheel and the steering setup.

Gullwing doors help with access to the cabin

Another innovation inside the Polygon relates to the windscreen. In this concept, the steering wheel doubles as an infotainment screen, with a micro-LED panel behind the steering wheel projecting onto the screen above it.

As a result, drivers can see a display equivalent to 31 inches displayed across the windscreen.

The Hypersquare steering wheel rethinks the traditional design

On the outside, there’s a new interpretation of Peugeot’s ‘claw’ running lights, while gullwing doors help with access ot the cabin. Inside, there are seats with a 3D-printed shell and single-piece moulded foam, while the floor, roof lining and other panels are finished in a new ‘forged’ textile made from recycled seats from dismantled Peugeot vehicles.

It’s unlikely that the Polygon will make it into production, but there’s a good chance that many of its key features will make it into future road-going Peugeot models.