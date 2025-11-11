These are the plug-in hybrids with the longest ranges available today

Plug-in hybrids have been rising in popularity over recent years as they offer the ability to run on electric-only power for a portion of the time while still having a combustion engine to fall back on when you need to travel further afield.

In fact, many manufacturers see plug-in hybrids – or PHEVs – as a key part of their future electrification strategies, which is why we’re seeing more complex models arriving on the market that can travel on electric-only power for longer and longer periods. Here, we’re going to check out the PHEVs that can travel the furthest on battery power alone.

Omoda 9: 93 miles

The Omoda 9 rivals the likes of the Range Rover Velar





The Omoda 9’s huge 34.46kWh battery is similar in size to the one found on compact electric vehicles, which helps this large SUV to deliver good levels of efficiency overall.

Chery Tiggo 9: 91 miles

The Tiggo 9 is a seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV. (Chery)





The Tiggo 9 also comes with a high level of standard equipment, with all cars getting features such as heated and ventilated seats, as well as dual-zone climate control.

BYD Seal 6 DM-i: 87 miles

The Seal 6 DM-i is available in both Saloon and Touring specifications





The Seal 6 DM-i – available in both saloon and Touring layouts – has just gone on sale in the UK, too, with prices starting from £33,990.

Skoda Superb iV PHEV: 84 miles

The Sportline trim has been added to the new Superb range. (Skoda)





Available in both hatchback and estate forms, the Super also comes with a very large boot and lots of high-quality materials inside.

Volkswagen Passat eHybrid – 81 miles

The Passat handles well and is very comfortable





Volkswagen recently added Match and Black Edition specifications to the Passat eHybrid range, too, bringing a greater level of standard equipment to both trim levels.

Audi Q3 e-hybrid: 73 miles

The new Q3 is here with a fresh design





There’s a handy 488-litre boot, too, which can be expanded to 575 litres by sliding the rear seats forward as far as they can go.

Mercedes GLC300e: 78 miles

The GLC Coupe is a premium and well equipped SUV that is a direct rival to the Q5 Sportback. (Mercedes)





In GLC300e form, it gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine linked to a 31.2kWh battery, which can help it deliver up to 78 miles of electric-only range. Plus, it can charge at speeds of up to 60kW, meaning a full charge in just over 30 minutes.