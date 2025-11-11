Citroen’s e-C5 Aircross goes on sale in UK with full electric car grant

The Citroen e-C5 Aircross is now available to order in the UK with prices reduced thanks to the full Electric Car Grant.

Thanks to the £3,750 reduction, the e-C5 Aircross line-up now starts from £32,935 once the grant has been applied.

Arriving in the mid-size SUV segment, the e-C5 Aircross Long Range features a 97kWh battery that delivers up to 421 miles of range on a single charge. It arrives alongside existing hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, as well as ‘Comfort’ electric versions, which offer a lower range of up to 322 miles.

(Citroen)

The e-C5 Aircross has been designed with a focus on comfort through a dedicated suspension system with hydraulic ‘cushions’ that aim to bring a softer ride quality. In addition, the cabin has Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seats which use higher-density foam than standard car seats, while also including heating, ventilation and massage functions on certain specifications.

Three trim levels are available for the e-C5 Aircross – You!, Plus and Max – though all cars get 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, alongside LED headlights, a 13-inch infotainment system and wireless smartphone charging.

(Citroen)

Plus cars get ambient lighting, tinted windows and front parking sensors as well as a 180-degree parking camera. Prices for this specification start from £35,575 after the grant has been applied.

Range-topping Max cars – which start at £38,215 inclusive of the grant – get an ‘extended’ head-up display as well as heated front seats, a hands-free tailgate and a heated steering wheel. This grade also gets an efficiency-boosting heat pump as standard, with other grades getting this only as an optional extra.

The new Citroen e-C5 Aircross is available to order now.