Porsche’s Cayenne Electric set for imminent reveal

Porsche’s Cayenne Electric will be revealed next week as one of the brand’s latest battery-powered models.

Due for its reveal on November 19, the new Cayenne Electric will make its debut in Dubai before making its first public appearance at the Icons of Porsche festival in the United Arab Emirates city.

The new Cayenne will be one of the first cars to get wireless charging technology when it comes to market. With the system, owners need only to drive their Cayenne over a parking space equipped with a specially-mounted floor plate to wirelessly charge the car without the need for any cables.

The new Cayenne Electric is set to become the first production car to be available with wireless charging

With an output of 11kW, this system has enough power to fully charge an EV in around five hours. The system can also detect if something comes in between the car and the base plate and will automatically stop if so.

The launch of the Cayenne Electric comes amid slower-than-expected uptake for EVs. Recently, Porsche announced that plans for a larger battery-powered model destined to sit above the Cayenne Electric would be shelved, and would now instead be available with both petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Oliver Blume, Porsche CEO, said: “With a convincing mix of combustion engines, plug-in hybrids and battery-electric vehicles, we want to meet the entire range of customer requirements. In the medium term, this approach is intended to support our business model and strengthen our market position.”