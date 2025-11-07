UK Drive: Kia’s EV4 brings a traditional feel to the EV segment

What is it?

(Kia)





You see, it’s not another SUV or crossover but, instead, is offered in either hatchback or eye-catching ‘Fastback’ bodystyles. Bucking the current trend towards higher-riding models, the EV4 certainly looks different – but is it worth considering? We’ve been driving it to find out.

What’s new?

(Kia)





As with other Kia models, you can get the EV4 in quite a wide variety of specifications and battery options, ensuring that there should be a version to suit all buyers.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Kia)





You still get a decent maximum charge speed of 127kW, too, and at that pace you can take the batteries from 10 to 80 per cent in just under half an hour.

What’s it like to drive?

(Kia)





There’s even a decent amount of pace, with 0-60mph coming in 7.3 seconds. Really, however, it’s this car’s comfort and refinement which shine through, not to mention how ‘solid’ it feels from behind the wheel.

How does it look?

(Kia)





You can opt for the Fastback version, of course, which gives the EV4 a completely different look and appeal. The Fastback definitely stands out on the road, too, but with its sloped roofline, it does have an impact on rear-seat headroom, so it’s worth thinking about whether you want looks or outright practicality.

What’s it like inside?

(Kia)





Boot stands at a very impressive 435 litres, with the load area being both handily-shaped and easy to access. It dwarfs the

What’s the spec like?

(Kia)





At the other end of the spectrum is the range-topping GT-Line S, which gets high-end features such as an upgraded Harmon Kardon sound system, a front sunroof and ventilated front seats. However, in big-battery form, this model comes in at £44,795, which feels too expensive for the segment.

Verdict

It’s quite easy to feel overwhelmed with the sheer variety of electric vehicles out there, but the Kia EV4 does a great job of standing out thanks to its combination of both old- and new-school features. On the one hand, it’s practical, with a large boot and plenty of space inside, but it’s also equipped with all of the features that you need.

While the higher-spec models might be tempting due to their more luxurious features, we’d argue that in Air trim, with its friendlier price tag, is where the EV4 feels at its best.