BYD’s new Denza premium sub-brand to launch ‘Z’ supercar next year

Denza is set to take on some of the world’s fastest road cars with the introduction of the ‘Z’ supercar.

Denza is the Chinese firm BYD’s new premium sub-brand and will launch its first model in the UK market next year, with the Z9GT.

The Z supercar will be the firm’s flagship model and will focus on delivering driving thrills at an affordable price.

The Denza brand is starting to gain pace

At this stage, there are no details on the car’s powertrain; however, it’s expected to use an electric setup.

It’s likely that the car will use a detuned version of the powertrain found in the Yangwang U9, which is from BYD’s other premium sub-brand, and is one of the fastest production cars on sale today. It uses an 80kWh battery with a quartet of electric motors to produce a total of 1,287bhp and 1,680Nm of torque.

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme produces 2,959bhp. (BYD)

The exterior of the car features a large fixed rear wing, while at the front, there is a bonnet scoop and further air intakes in the front bumper. At the back, the rear tail lights have a Bentley Continental GT-esque about them with their spherical shapes, too.

Inside, there is lots of carbon and Alcantara trim, a racing steering wheel which electrically stows away when the vehicle is switched off, while the racing bucket seats complete the stripped-out look.

Prices, specs and confirmation on whether the Denza Z will come to the UK will all be revealed next year, closer to the car’s on-sale date.