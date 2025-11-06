Renault’s Twingo returns as compact EV with 163-mile range

Renault has revived its famous Twingo for a new small electric vehicle.

Inspired by the original Twingo of the 1990s – which only came to the UK in left-hand-drive form – the new Twingo E-Tech electric incorporates a lightweight design, a compact 60kW motor and a claimed range of up to 163 miles from a single charge.

A maximum charge speed of 50kW means that a 10 to 80 per cent charge could be finished in 30 minutes, too.

All cars get a large central display

Renault has stated that the new Twingo will launch ‘at under £20,000’, putting it underneath many key rivals in terms of price. However, it is still equipped with a good range of standard equipment, including a full infotainment system with Google services built-in.

Following on from the electric Renault 5 and 4, the new Twingo is expected to launch in 2027 and has been developed in just two years, and will act as a pilot project for future plans from the French firm. Development has been led in three key stages in France, China and Slovenia with the final country playing host to the Twingo’s production.

The exterior of the new Twingo draws a number of influences from the original, with a ‘bubble’ design as well as the air vents at the top left of the bonnet. Though the car features a compact overall length of 3.79 metres – a Volkswagen Golf comes in at 4.29 metres, in comparison – the cabin has been designed to offer as much space as possible.

Quirky design elements are applied throughout the interior

Inside, there’s a seven-inch digital instrument panel and a 10-inch central multimedia screen which, Renault says, will come equipped as standard to all cars. A welcome jingle which plays each time the car starts has been developed alongside musician Jean-Michel Jarre, too. At the rear, there’s a 360-litre boot, while the rear seats can be slid forwards or back depending the need for extra legroom or boot space.

Further details surrounding pricing and specifications for the new Renault Twingo are expected to be released closer to the car’s on-sale date.