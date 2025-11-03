Skoda adds new range-topping L&K trim to Kodiaq line-up

Skoda has topped its Kodiaq SUV range with a new Laurin and Klement specification.

Shortened to L&K, the specification – which pays tribute to Skoda founders Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement – arrives to sit at the very top of the trim levels available for the brand’s largest SUV.

Sitting above the current SE L version, the new L&K model will be available with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options, with that final specification combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a compact motor and battery for a claimed 71-mile electric-only range.

The Kodiaq is available in petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid forms

Available in both seven- and five-seater configurations, the Kodiaq L&K features Skoda’s Design Selection – Suite Cognac interior setup, which brings brown leather seats with electrical adjustment for the two front chairs. The rear seats are heated as standard, too.

Elsewhere, the L&K benefits from a heated windscreen, model-specific floor mats and aluminium pedals for a sportier look. Adaptive cruise control, a head-up display and premium Canton sound system add to the car’s list of standard equipment.

A special ‘cognac’ interior is fitted to the L&K Kodiaq

All models get 20-inch ‘Venus’ alloy wheels, too, as well as bespoke L&K badging across the exterior of the car.

The new Kodiaq L&K will be available to order from December 17, with prices starting at £48,985 for the standard petrol-powered model, £51,460 for the 2.0-litre diesel model and £53,230 for the plug-in hybrid variant.