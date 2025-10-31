Next-generation Toyota Corolla gets radical new look

Toyota has used this year’s Japan Mobility Show to showcase the concept version of the next-generation Corolla hatchback.

The Corolla is one of the world’s best-selling cars, having sold more than 50 million units worldwide since it first went on sale in 1968.

The next-generation Corolla will gain a new look with this concept model having a coupe-esque fastback silhouette. The car’s side profile features frameless windows, flush door handles and hidden window seals, while the back includes model-specific lettering on the tailgate, a single full-width lightbar and a mid-level kick-up rear boot spoiler.

There are no details regarding the car’s powertrain, although the charging flap located on the front wing of this concept could suggest that there could be plug-in hybrid, electric and even hydrogen fuel-cell versions when the car goes into production.

The Corolla Concept has a coupe-esque design. (Toyota)

The interior features a low and flat dashboard, a digital driver’s display integrated into the steering wheel column, while the front passenger has masses of open space with a digital screen located towards the lower section of the dash. There is also a central table that doubles-up as some extra storage and there is a crystal-like car-shaped mouse, to allow the driver to control several of the vehicle’s functions.

It’s unclear what the production version of the new Corolla will look like at this stage, with this concept currently on show at the Japan Mobility Show, which runs until November 9.