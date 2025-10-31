First Drive: Seat marks brand rebirth with an eight-year-old supermini – the Ibiza

What is it?

Black-coloured model badges feature at the rear





But now the Volkswagen Group has decided to give its Spanish brand a little bit of love. It has repositioned it as the entry marque in its portfolio, mapped out its future (for at least the next five years), and will target younger buyers. The Ibiza is key to this plan, and to coincide with this reinvigoration the supermini has been updated for 2026. This is our first drive of it.

What’s new?

Some subtle styling tweaks help liven up the look of the Ibiza





So, it has had the smallest of facelifts with a restyled grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, new headlights, and a smattering of new colours and wheel designs. There are some specification changes on the inside.

What’s under the bonnet?

Seat has remained quiet for a number of years





It’s all kind of 2017, which is unsurprising as that’s when this generation of Ibiza launched. Mild-hybrid versions join the range in 2026.

What’s it like to drive?

The Ibiza remains an easy car to drive





This generation of Ibiza always ran the Ford Fiesta close in terms of having fun behind the wheel. Now, with the Fiesta dead, the Ibiza has an easier time of it. The steering is pretty communicative, it feels light and chuckable on a country road, and just has a sense of engagement that newer superminis lack. A slightly stiff ride just adds to the fun.

You might think that it being an older design, the Ibiza would have lost some of its refinement, but it hasn’t. Under hard acceleration, the three-cylinder engine does get a bit raucous, but, in normal driving, it’s perfectly pleasant. The Ibiza is also pretty quiet on the motorway.

How does it look?

The styling is more similar to the older car at the rear





What’s it like inside?

Material quality isn’t the best inside





But – and you knew that was coming – it all looks just so… dull. Where are the bright colours? And, for that matter, where are the nice materials? It’s just a collection of hollow-sounding and scratchy-feeling black and grey plastics, while the infotainment screen looks like something from the Early Learning Centre. Back seat space is just average, but the 355-litre boot is surprisingly spacious.

What’s the spec like?

Many areas of the ibiza’s cabin look just the same as before





Equipment levels and prices haven’t been confirmed yet, but it’s likely that the SE will start from under £21,000 and come with alloy wheels, an 8.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an eight-inch digital cockpit. Range-topping models should come in at a little under £26,000.

Verdict

Pricing will be key to realising Seat’s ambitions of appealing to younger buyers and occupying the entry-level brand within the Volkswagen Group. But, if Seat gets it right, the Ibiza will likely attract buyers on account of its sheer simplicity, and this will only grow when mild-hybrid versions arrive in 2026.

Compared to when this generation of Ibiza launched eight years ago, there are fewer superminis available on the market. This might be the time for the Ibiza to shine.