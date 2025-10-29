The Super-N Prototype is Honda’s second attempt at the compact EV market

Honda has revealed its next chapter into the compact EV market with the Super-N Prototype.

The Super-N is Honda’s second attempt at the compact EV sector and is the successor to the firm’s old ‘E’ electric supermini.

From some angles, the Super-N’s exterior may look familiar, and that’s because it shares the same chassis, body and platform with the Japan-only Honda N-One e: electric Kei Car.

The exterior design is distinctive with its flared wheel arches, aero ducts, rear roof spoiler, flat tailgate and circular front headlights.

The interior has a sporty theme. (Honda)

Inside, there is a sporty theme with blue-accented seat upholstery, a horizontal instrument panel and blue trim on the dashboard.

Details on the car’s powertrain are yet to be revealed, but it’s likely it will use a similar setup found in the N-One e:, which utilises a 29.3kWh battery with an electric motor and can travel a claimed 183 miles on a single charge.

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile at Honda UK, said: “The Super-N Prototype promises to offer a great entry point to Honda EV ownership when it arrives in our market next year, building on the excitement we saw for the concept model at Goodwood this summer.

The Super-N features flared wheel arches and a rear roof spoiler. (Honda)

“By bringing Honda’s trademark ‘fun-to-drive’ performance to a compact all-electric model, we believe this is a unique proposition and we are excited for people to experience it from 2026.”

Prices, specifications and further details will be revealed nearer the car’s on-sale date during the middle of next year.