Seat Ibiza and Arona receive extensive makeovers

Seat has revised the Ibiza supermini and Arona SUV to help keep them looking fresh against the competition.

The Spanish firm has become rather quiet in recent years, investing money in its sporty sub-brand Cupra. However, this fresh pair of new models show there is still life in the old brand.

Both models receive a new hexagonal front grille design, slimmer LED headlights, an updated front bumper, fresh alloy wheels and new paint colours.

The Arona and Ibiza now feature upgraded materials and a darker headliner. (Seat)

At the back, the Ibiza also gains a new rear bumper, while both cars get model-specific lettering on their tailgates.

Inside, both also get new materials and a darker headliner, while there is a new optional Seat six-speaker sound system with a subwoofer and 300-watt amplifier.

Under the bonnet, the Ibiza and Arona come with mild-hybrid petrol engines. The first is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit that is available with two power outputs of 94bhp and 113bhp.

Both get a new hexagonal front grille and slimmer LED headlights. (Seat)

The Arona is also available with a punchier 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 148bhp and is mated to a standard seven-speed automatic transmission.

Markus Haupt, CEO of Seat, said: “The Seat Ibiza and Arona are true success stories, fundamental to our line-up and the brand’s growth. With refreshed exterior and enhanced interior, we’re boosting their value and appeal even further. We’re preparing both models for the future, with upcoming EU7 compliance and the introduction of mild-hybrid powertrains.”

Prices and specifications for the UK market will be revealed soon, with both cars expected to go on sale next year.