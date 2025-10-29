Mini Paul Smith Edition adds more style to iconic hatch

The Mini Cooper range has gained more style with the introduction of the Paul Smith Edition variants.

Sir Paul Smith is a well-known British fashion designer, who has been collaborating with Mini since 1998 with the classic Mini ‘Paul Smith Blue’ model.

The interior features lots of Paul Smith design touches. (Mini)

The latest Mini Paul Smith Edition will be available on the Cooper three-door, five-door and Convertible models and features upgrades such as the choice of three exterior paint colours of Statement Grey, Inspired White and Midnight Black. Also, there is a choice of two roof colours with Nottingham Green and Jet Black, while there are Nottingham Green wing mirror caps and radiator grille. Customers who order Nottingham Green will also benefit from a Paul Smith ‘Signature Stripe’, while Jet Black cars get matt and gloss black stripes.

Other exterior details include hand-written Sir Paul Smith ‘hello’ puddle lights in the door mirrors and 18-inch alloy wheels with Nottingham Green centre caps.

A choice of three exterior colours are available. (Mini)

Inside, there are Sir Paul Smith door sills with his famous motto written on them saying ‘Everyday is a new beginning’ and a hand-drawn rabbit by Paul Smith on the floor mats.

The 3D knitted dashboard and door cards have a special Paul Smith tone-on-tone striped pattern and there are sports seats that are finished off in Nightshade Blue upholstery.

Finally, the door handles, speaker grilles, steering wheel surrounds and cup holders are finished off in Dark Steel.

Sir Paul Smith, said: “It’s not often that you see two icons of British design work together in this way and it’s wonderful that our partnership has carried on over so many years. The Mini Paul Smith Edition has been a real privilege and a wonderful opportunity… new colours and new unexpected details will be a welcomed surprise.”

Prices start at £32,705 with first customer deliveries to the UK expected to commence in the spring of next year.