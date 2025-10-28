Isuzu introduces new ‘Huntsman’ accessory pack for D-Max pick-up

Isuzu has announced that its D-Max pick-up truck can now be ordered with a new ‘Huntsman’ accessory pack.

The D-Max is Isuzu’s answer to the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, and is a tough and rugged four-wheel drive commercial pick-up truck.

The Huntsman accessory pack is available on the flagship V-Cross trim of the D-Max and adds upgrades including an under-rail bed liner, a tow bar with 13-pin electrics, black side steps, black roof rails, 18-inch black alloy wheels, all-terrain tyres, 3D-printed floor mats, a rear canopy and a Gearmate drawer system with keylock.

The Japanese firm has also reintroduced ‘Tundra Green Metallic’ paint for the pick-up, which was first available on the old 2012 D-Max Huntsman Edition model.

Under the bonnet, the truck retains the same 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel engine found in the standard model, producing 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. The unit can take the D-Max from 0-60mph in 12.8 seconds and a top speed of 112mph.

Tundra Green Metallic was first seen on the 2012 D-Max Huntsman Edition. (Isuzu)

The Huntsman accessory pack can be added to the D-Max for a cost of £6,995 (exc.VAT), while the special paint bumps the price up to £10,495 (exc.VAT).

Prices for the standard D-Max V-Cross start at £38,255 (inc.VAT), with order books open now.