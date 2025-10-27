Hot Kia EV4 GT breaks cover on firm’s new ‘GT Wrap’ prototype testing mule

Kia has released images of the upcoming EV4 GT electric hot hatch on the firm’s new ‘GT Wrap’ prototype testing mule.

The EV4 is the firm’s latest addition to its EV model line-up and will be Kia’s third car to receive the hot ‘GT’ makeover.

Although details on the vehicle are limited at this stage, the images show that it will feature larger wheels, green brake callipers and bigger disc brakes all round.

The ‘GT Wrap’ is a bespoke camouflage wrap to distinguish the firm’s ‘hot’ GT prototype products. (Kia)

Interior shots are yet to be revealed; however, it’s likely that the EV4 GT will receive sportier seats and upholstery.

In terms of powertrains, it’s likely the car will receive a higher-powered version of the standard 81.4kWh battery with an electric motor setup. The standard EV4 produces a total of 201bhp and 283Nm of torque, while 60mph is dispatched in 7.7 seconds and the top speed is 105mph. Plus, 350kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, taking the car from a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 31 minutes.

The EV4 GT is equipped with larger wheels and green brake calipers. (Kia)

Meanwhile, the prototype version of the EV4 GT is covered in Kia’s new ‘GT Wrap’ camouflage design, which features black, grey and green slates all over the vehicle, which the manufacturer says ‘is a reference to motion blur, evoking a sensation of momentum and high velocity’.

Further details on the new EV4 GT will be revealed in the coming months, with the car expected to go on sale in the UK next year.