Modernising a future classic: Is it worth it?

The average age of cars on Britain’s roads is rising, with nearly a third of them more than 12 years old, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

If you drive an older car, but can’t afford a shiny new motor, what can you do? Well, the team at eBay may have the solution with its latest ‘Tech Transformation Project’.

Instead of buying a new car, why not modify your set of wheels with modern in-car technology?

Ebay has done just that with a 2005 BMW 330Ci, which has been transformed from a 20-year-old coupe into a much more appealing package fitted with some of the latest in-demand on-board technology, on a budget.

We’ve driven this modern classic to see if it’s worth you modifying your old car with up-to-date technology.

What’s been done?



There is an Xtrons infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. (PA)

Firstly, the car was purchased for a total sum of £8,990. It’s covered 85,000 miles and comes equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox. The car is also a rare ‘M Sport’ model, which is fitted from the factory with sports suspension, larger alloy wheels and ‘M’ badging.

The project involves giving the car several upgrades to make it more modern, including a Gladen 520-watt sound system, an Xtrons touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB and auxiliary leads, front and rear Nextbase dashcams, a blind-spot detection system, a reversing camera, a Samsung 128GB memory card, a tracking device, and a head-up display.

Also, the car has been treated to lots of new genuine BMW parts through the German firm’s official eBay store, such as floor mats, M Sport kick plates, an M Sport gearknob, new BMW wheel centre caps, new side repeater lenses and new exhaust clamps.

What we like



The car drives identically to how it did without the modern touches. (PA)

When you get behind the wheel, the BMW has lots of charm about it, as it still feels like a modern classic; until you look around and find several touches that make it feel just a bit more special.

It’s great that the Xtrons infotainment system includes wireless Apple CarPlay, as that alone makes the car feel bang up-to-date, with no need to plug any cables in to connect your phone. The addition of front and rear dashcams are also useful, as they are a great device for recording any mishaps that you might encounter on the road, and they benefit you when it comes to insurance purposes, too.

Other touches like the brand new genuine BMW accessories fitted make the car feel like it’s just rolled off the production line and the upgraded speakers provide a good quality of sound, which is much better than the standard factory units.

Best of all, though, is that the car still feels exactly the same to drive as it did before, with the hydraulic power steering making it responsive and you can position it wherever you want to on the road, while the six-cylinder in-line sound track from its 3.0-litre engine still sounds fruity. Practicality hasn’t been compromised, either, with two usable rear seats and the boot’s 410-litre capacity is still more than capable of carrying your weekly shopping.

What needs to be improved



The rear view camera is difficult to read in bright sunlight and the head-up display is positioned too high. (PA)

There are a few niggles that we encountered. The first is the head-up display, which is positioned a little too high, which can make it rather distracting when driving on the motorway, while the car’s standard steering wheel-mounted audio controls are not linked to the Xtrons wireless head unit, which makes it a little more difficult to operate while on the move.

Plus, even though the reversing camera is a great feature to have, the one fitted to the car is a little bit low-definition, which makes the unit feel old-fashioned and difficult to see in bright sunlight.

How much does it cost?



This project came to a total of £11,237.17. (PA)

If you’re thinking about modernising your older car, the most important question you need to ask is, how much does it cost?

This project has been done on a budget, to make it as accessible as possible for everyone. The BMW’s original purchase price was £8,990, and then the additional extras, such as the on-board tech and genuine accessories came to a total of £2,247.17. Add the cost of the car on top of that and the total price for this project cost £11,237.17.

But, if you’re thinking about doing similar modifications to your car, then depending on which accessories, brands and quality of items you choose, this will differ in price.

Verdict

Without doubt, this project has shown that by owning an older car, it doesn’t mean you have to go without some of the latest in-demand car technology features.

The ‘Tech Transformation Project’ by the team at eBay has demonstrated that you don’t need to spend thousands on a new car to get the modern toys that you want, and instead it shows that lots of older cars can be kept on the road and enjoyed by their owners, for longer.

If you love cars and prefer modern classics, and lust after a few extra on-board gadgets, then you should seriously consider investing some money into your car to make it more future-proof.