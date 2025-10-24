Mercedes GLC Electric goes on sale priced at £60,350

Mercedes has announced prices and specifications for the new GLC Electric SUV.

The GLC is one of Mercedes’ best-selling models and this latest iteration rivals cars such as the BMW iX3 and Audi Q6 e-tron.

Underneath, all models come equipped with a 94kWh battery pack with dual electric motors located on the rear axle, which gives a claimed range of up to 406 miles. In terms of numbers, this setup produces 482bhp, can take the car to 60mph in 4.1 seconds and the top speed is 130mph; however, a torque figure has not been revealed at this stage.

All models come with 330kW DC rapid-charging, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take 22 minutes.

There will be five trim levels to choose from. (Mercedes)

There are five trims to choose from, with the entry-level Sport coming in at £60,350 and includes 20-inch alloy wheels, two-zone climate control and LED headlights. The AMG Line bumps the price up to £63,350 and adds an AMG body kit and AMG sports seats.

Move up to the AMG Line Premium at £68,350, and it boasts keyless go, flush door handles and a premium Burmester 3D surround sound system. The AMG Line Premium Plus is yours for £70,850 and features a Burmester 4D surround sound system and digital LED headlights.

The flagship Premier Edition starts at £73,350 and comes as standard with a head-up display and Mercedes’ 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which runs the width of the dashboard.

Order books are open now, with customer deliveries in the UK expected to arrive by the middle of next year.