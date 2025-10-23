Queen Elizabeth II’s 2007 Range Rover Vogue SE estimated to fetch up to £60,000 at auction next month

A 2007 Range Rover Vogue SE once formerly owned by Queen Elizabeth II is set to go under the hammer next month.

The car was supplied new to HRH in 2007, and is said to be the only diesel Range Rover of its generation used by Her Majesty in this colour, according to auction house Iconic Auctioneers.

The car is finished off in Tonga Green. (Iconic Auctioneers)

The car in question is a 2007 Vogue SE example, which comes fitted with a 3.6-litre TDV8 diesel engine and has covered 120,000 miles. The exterior is finished off in Tonga Green Metallic paint and there are a couple of unique upgrades to the vehicle, such as rear grab handles and a dog guard in the rear boot area.

After its Royal service, the car was passed down into private ownership and spent time in Spain, where it suffered paint damage from sun exposure. The current owner restored and recommissioned the car, and sourced some unique original Land Rover parts such as a rear entertainment system and telephone.

It’s estimated to fetch up to £60,000 at auction next month. (Iconic Auctioneers)

Rob Hubbard, managing director and principal auctioneer at Iconic Auctioneers, said: “It is a privilege to offer a vehicle so closely associated with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The L322 is already an icon of modern British motoring, and this example represents a unique opportunity to own a car that served our late monarch personally. We expect it will attract global interest from collectors and enthusiasts alike.”

This very special Range Rover Vogue SE is estimated to fetch up to £60,000, when it goes under the hammer next month at Iconic Auctioneers ‘Iconic Sale’ taking place at the NEC, Birmingham, on Saturday November 8.