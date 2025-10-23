Chery Tiggo 9 goes on sale priced at £43,105

Chery has announced that the Tiggo 9 seven-seat SUV has gone on sale priced from £43,105.

Chery is one of China’s largest car manufacturers and has recently started selling cars in the UK. The Tiggo 9 is its third offering and will rival the likes of the Kia Sorento and Peugeot 5008.

Prices start at £43,105. (Chery)

Under the bonnet, the Tiggo 9 is equipped with the firm’s ‘CSH’ powertrain, or ‘Chery Super Hybrid’ for short. It combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors and a 34.46kWh battery pack to deliver 422bhp and 580Nm of torque. In terms of numbers, 0-60mph takes 5.2 seconds and Chery claims the car can travel up to 91 miles on electric power. Meanwhile, 71kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 30 to 80 per cent top-up to take 18 minutes.

All cars come with heated and ventilated front and rear seats. (Chery)

There is only one specification called Summit trim level and it comes with lots of equipment, including heated and ventilated eco front and rear leather seats, dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, a 15.6-inch 2.5K touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14-speaker Sony premium sound system.

Order books are open now, with expected deliveries to commence in December.