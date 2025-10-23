Chery Tiggo 9 goes on sale priced at £43,105
The Chinese firm’s third offering here in the UK will rival the Kia Sorento and Peugeot 5008.
Chery has announced that the Tiggo 9 seven-seat SUV has gone on sale priced from £43,105.
Chery is one of China’s largest car manufacturers and has recently started selling cars in the UK. The Tiggo 9 is its third offering and will rival the likes of the Kia Sorento and Peugeot 5008.
Under the bonnet, the Tiggo 9 is equipped with the firm’s ‘CSH’ powertrain, or ‘Chery Super Hybrid’ for short. It combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors and a 34.46kWh battery pack to deliver 422bhp and 580Nm of torque. In terms of numbers, 0-60mph takes 5.2 seconds and Chery claims the car can travel up to 91 miles on electric power. Meanwhile, 71kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 30 to 80 per cent top-up to take 18 minutes.
There is only one specification called Summit trim level and it comes with lots of equipment, including heated and ventilated eco front and rear leather seats, dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, a 15.6-inch 2.5K touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14-speaker Sony premium sound system.
Order books are open now, with expected deliveries to commence in December.