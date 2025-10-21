Porsche Macan Electric gains new flagship ‘GTS’ model

Porsche has revealed a new flagship model of the Macan Electric with the GTS specification.

The latest generation of Porsche’s smallest SUV is available with petrol and electric power and rivals the likes of the Polestar 4 and Tesla Model Y.

The GTS model is the most performance-focused model in the Macan Electric line-up and boasts a 100kWh battery pack with an electric motor that produces 509bhp and up to 955Nm of torque; however, Porsche claims that when ‘Launch Control’ is activated, power is boosted to 563bhp. The car manages 60mph in 3.6 seconds and will reach a limited top speed of 155mph.

Inside, there’s a GT Sports steering wheel and sports seats. (Porsche)

In terms of range, Porsche claims the car can travel up to 363 miles between trips to the plug and that 270kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take 21 minutes.

The exterior features black detailing on the door mirrors, lower-body mouldings and side skirts, while there are tinted matrix LED headlights, a rear pronounced diffuser, to help channel air underneath the car, and tinted rear taillights.

The GTS is equipped with a 100kWh battery and an electric motor. (Porsche)

Inside, there is a GT Sports steering wheel, sports seats and Race-Tex upholstery, which is a microfibre material, which is found on the seats, steering wheel, centre console, door panels and dashboard.

Prices start at £89,000, with UK order books open now. Deliveries are expected to commence early next year.