Mercedes Citan range gets updated engines and specifications

Mercedes has announced that the Citan van range has received updates to its powertrain line-up and specifications.

The Citan van is the firm’s smallest commercial vehicle and shares its underpinnings, mechanicals and chassis with the Renault Kangoo van.

Under the bonnet, there is now a choice of two powertrains. The entry-level 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine produces 93bhp, and has an increased payload capacity of 680kg compared to 479kg in the old model. Meanwhile, there is a long-wheel-base version of the van, which has the same engine and power, but has a higher payload of 854kg compared to 684kg on the previous setup.

The long-wheel-base model, now has a payload of up to 854kg. (Mercedes)

There is also a new and more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit, that produces 114bhp and 270Nm of torque, and an electric model, called the ‘eCitan’, which is equipped with a 45kWh battery and an electric motor to deliver a claimed range of up to 175 miles on a single charge.

For an extra £995, customers can also opt for a new ‘Special Edition Technology Pack’ with their Citan, which includes additional features such as satellite navigation, a wireless smartphone charger and parking sensors.

Prices start at £21,575 (exc.VAT) and rise to £38,130 (exc.VAT), while order books are open now, with expected deliveries to commence later this year.