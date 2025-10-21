Mercedes Citan range gets updated engines and specifications
The firm’s compact commercial vehicle is based on the Renault Kangoo van.
Mercedes has announced that the Citan van range has received updates to its powertrain line-up and specifications.
The Citan van is the firm’s smallest commercial vehicle and shares its underpinnings, mechanicals and chassis with the Renault Kangoo van.
Under the bonnet, there is now a choice of two powertrains. The entry-level 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine produces 93bhp, and has an increased payload capacity of 680kg compared to 479kg in the old model. Meanwhile, there is a long-wheel-base version of the van, which has the same engine and power, but has a higher payload of 854kg compared to 684kg on the previous setup.
There is also a new and more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit, that produces 114bhp and 270Nm of torque, and an electric model, called the ‘eCitan’, which is equipped with a 45kWh battery and an electric motor to deliver a claimed range of up to 175 miles on a single charge.
For an extra £995, customers can also opt for a new ‘Special Edition Technology Pack’ with their Citan, which includes additional features such as satellite navigation, a wireless smartphone charger and parking sensors.
Prices start at £21,575 (exc.VAT) and rise to £38,130 (exc.VAT), while order books are open now, with expected deliveries to commence later this year.