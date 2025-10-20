UK Drive: The Isuzu D-Max AT35 takes whatever nature prepares to throw at it

What is it?

The D-Max is Isuzu’s bread and butter when it comes to commercial vehicles, as it’s by far its best-selling model.

It comes with lots of off-road capability, while packing a tough diesel engine, several body styles and is designed to be a rugged business workhorse.

To make this likeable pick-up even more hardcore, the Japanese firm has gone to the team at Arctic Trucks to create something that would stand out on the city streets and in a muddy field. Meet the Isuzu D-Max AT35, a dependable, hard-working and go-anywhere commercial pick-up truck that could be the ultimate off-roader. So, is it any good?

What’s new?

The main thing you need to know is that this pick-up has been given the Arctic Trucks treatment. The Icelandic engineering company specialises in turning vehicles, like the D-Max, into some of the most capable off-roaders on the planet.

The truck gets larger 35-inch all-terrain tyres, lifted Bilstein performance suspension, widened wheel arches, extended side steps, underbody protection, ‘Arctic Truck’ logos on the seats and floor mats as well as several accessories to make the truck stand out from the crowd.

Underneath, the pick-up still features the same diesel powertrain and underpinnings found in the standard D-Max, and all models come with a decent amount of kit.

You also have the choice of body styles too, with our test vehicle featuring the Double Cab with the optional ‘Truckman’ rear canopy.

What’s under the bonnet?

Powering the AT35 is the same 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel engine found in the standard D-Max.

In terms of numbers, this setup produces a total of 161bhp and 360Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 12.5 seconds and the truck will top out at 112mph.

Isuzu claims that the truck will manage 32.5mpg on the combined cycle, although we have been averaging around 30mpg, and the emissions are 227g/km of C02.

All variants come with four-wheel drive as standard as well as an automatic gearbox.

What’s it like to drive?

Not much has changed in the driving experience of the AT35 compared to the standard D-Max.

The rattly diesel engine needs to work hard to make any progress, while the unit itself is noisy, harsh and sluggish.

The ride is also very jittery, even over the slightest of bumps, while the steering is slow, numb and needs a lot of arm twirling.

The car’s sheer size also makes it rather difficult to park, and feathering through gaps in traffic needs to be taken with caution. But, the worst thing is that the truck’s raised ride height and bright Bi-LED headlights means that you dazzle every oncoming driver at night.

Despite its flaws, the truck has got a lot of character and you can put up with its shortcomings on the account of the fact of its go-anywhere off-road capability and the switchable two and four-wheel drive functions, which make it grip around the twisty bits with ease, and there is surprisingly little body lean too.

How does it look?

The AT35 is a mean looking machine with its all-terrain tyres, beefed up suspension and wider wheel arches.

Our test vehicle also comes with LED front spot lights and a roof-mounted light bar, which makes the truck look even more empowering.

You can get the AT35 in a great range of colours, such as ‘Sienna Orange’, while you even get handy built-in tyre pressure plaques etched into the wheel arches themselves, which is a neat touch.

The overall look of the AT35 is like nothing else on the road, as its tall credentials, bold front end and thick tyres give it a very commanding and butch appearance.

What’s it like inside?

The interior remains similar to the standard pick-up, with a logically laid out dashboard design with lots of physical buttons.

The quality of some of the materials feel hard and cheap, but that adds to the truck’s rough and tough appeal, while storage is excellent with large door bins, a double glove box, a storage box on the dashboard, four cup holders and a deep centre armrest compartment.

In the back, the tall Double Cab body style means adults will have plenty of head and legroom, while there are additional seatback pockets, a centre armrest with two extra cupholders and the rear-seat bases flip up to reveal two more hidden storage compartments.

Our test vehicle comes with the optional ‘Truckman’ rear canopy, which gives items in the back more protection, with tinted rear glass, a lockable rear window and a carpeted rear load liner.

If you need to carry larger items, then the truck also has a payload of up to 1,050kg and can tow items that weigh as much as 3,500kg.

The load bed itself measures at 1,520mm in length, which makes it also identical to the Toyota Hilux’s 1,555mm.

What’s the spec like?

There is only one trim level to choose from with the AT35, and it comes with plenty of bells and whistles, including leather upholstery, a nine-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats and a reversing camera.

There are several accessories and optional extras to go along with the truck, with equipment such as the LED roof-mounted lightbar and roof-mounted ARB Base Rack, which is a bespoke clamp, mount and bracket, which can store water containers, gas bottles and recovery boards.

Prices come in at £68,326 (inc.VAT) which is a bit steep; however, rivals such as the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok are not available with the Arctic Trucks treatment, giving this D-Max a little bit more exclusivity.

Verdict

On the face of it, the D-Max AT35 is a flawed vehicle, on account of its coarse driving experience and cheap-feeling interior.

However, if you take in its excellent off-road ability, practical interior, menacing looks and state-of-the-art image, then the D-Max AT35 makes for a superb hard-working and go-anywhere commercial workhorse.