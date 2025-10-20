Seat’s future is confirmed – carmaker repositioned as ‘entry’ brand within VW Group

After years of what appeared to be a mothballed carmaker, Seat’s future has been mapped out with new hybrid models and a repositioning as the ‘entry’ brand within the Volkswagen Group.

The Spanish car manufacturer, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025, has been quiet over the past five years, with rumours circulating that it would be killed off in favour of its spun-off Cupra premium performance brand.

However, bosses have now confirmed the brand is very much alive and kicking and confirmed a range of electrified models.

Speaking at the launch of the updated Seat Ibiza and Arona, Sven Schuwirth, Seat’s Executive Vice President for Sales and Marketing, explained that the brand has a solid future focussed on the more affordable end of the market.

Sven Schuwirth explains what Seat’s future has to hold. (Seat)

“Seat will remain a cornerstone of the whole company [VW Group] – it goes one step on from that as we have had many discussions within the company and have worked on a strategy with a clear foundation.

“Seat is now defined as the entry brand of the Volkswagen Group – a brand which is there to attract young customers as well as the more mature generations, and a brand that attracts customers that are, on average, 10 years younger than the rest of the Group.”

The first new cars to come through will be mildly updated versions of the Ibiza supermini and Arona crossover, with tweaked looks inside and out, with sales beginning in January 2026.

Twelve months later, both cars will gain new mild-hybrid engines, likely badged ‘eTSI’, as already used across Skoda and Volkswagen ranges.

The last brand new car to be launched by Seat, the Leon of 2020, will remain untouched until 2028. Here it will gain a ‘full hybrid’ powertrain that will be available in both hatchback and estate guises.