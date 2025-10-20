Omoda 4 crossover to arrive in UK next year

Omoda has announced that its new 4 compact B-segment crossover will arrive in the UK next year.

Omoda has been selling cars in the UK since August 2024, and is owned by one of China’s largest car manufacturers, Chery.

The 4 is a B-segment crossover that will rival the likes of the Ford Puma and Skoda Kamiq.

The car uses Omoda’s latest ‘Cyber Mecha’ design language, with lots of angular lines and details, which the brand says is inspired by robotics and science fiction comics. At the front, the car uses the firm’s ‘O-Universe’ lighting with a lighting bolt-shape design, which is also carried into the taillights.

The interior features diamond-shaped buttons. (Omoda)

Inside, there are five seats and a portrait touchscreen infotainment system, while the centre console features diamond-shaped physical buttons with a push button starter located under a red pilot-style cage.

Omoda has not revealed technical details of the 4 at this stage, with more information to come closer to the car’s on sale date.

Victor Zhang, Omoda UK’s country director, said: “We see real promise with Omoda 4, and our partners, dealers and team are very excited to confirm the Omoda 4 will join the expanding family of Omoda vehicles in 2026.

“This is the first car from Omoda to include the ‘Cyber Mecha’ thinking, and through the UK feedback, we can co-create together and define the next generation of Omoda vehicles.

He added: “We launched Omoda [In the UK] in August 2024 with a bold vision for the UK market, and the addition of Omoda 4 further underpins our strategy.”

The Omoda 4 will go on sale in the UK next year, and will come with the firm’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty. Prices, trim levels and further technical details will be revealed soon.