Ferrari SC40 is a one-off tribute to the firm’s ‘iconic’ F40 supercar

Ferrari has revealed a one-off special to pay tribute to the firm’s ‘iconic’ F40 supercar with the SC40.

The Ferrari F40 was launched in 1987 and was the first road-going production car to break the 200mph barrier.

Under the bonnet, the SC40 is equipped with the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged hybrid setup found in the firm’s 296 GTB supercar, which produces a total of 818bhp and 740Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, 0-60mph takes 2.7 seconds and the car has a top speed of 205mph.

The interior features lots of Kevlar. (Ferrari)

The car features a unique body style with a long bonnet and low front end, along with front headlights that are positioned on the outer corners of the bumper, which are integrated into a black housing that connects with the lower air intake. At the back, there are short rear overhangs and a fixed rear wing with ‘SC40’ logos engraved into it, while the centrally-mounted exhaust with titanium and carbon fibre tips complete the look.

The car’s exterior features a low front bonnet and short rear overhangs. (Ferrari)

Inside, there is a lot of Kevlar that has been used, which is reminiscent of the F40’s interior, and is found in the footwells, behind the seats and on part of the floor mats. The seats are finished off in Charcoal Alcantara and red Jacquard fabric, while the seats themselves feature ‘SC40’ logos on the backrests and a Prancing Horse on the headrests.

This one off Ferrari will be on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello but it’s unknown if it will make its way into private hands in the future.