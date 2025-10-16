Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 models become eligible for government’s Electric Car Grant

Volkswagen has announced that the ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs are now eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant scheme.

The ECG is an incentive which allows electric car buyers to save up to £3,750 off an EV that is priced under £37,000. But, the car and company must meet certain criterias to receive the full discount.

Both electric SUVs will sit in band two, which means that customers can save up to £1,500 off each model. The ID.4 range will now start at £35,495, while the ID.5 comes in at £36,995, making them a lot more affordable.

The ID.5 is available with 52kWh and 77kWh battery packs. (Volkswagen)

Underneath, the ID.4 and ID.5 are available with the same 52kWh and 77kWh battery packs, which give claimed electric ranges of 224 miles and up to 351 miles, respectively.

In terms of charging, both models are compatible with 135kW DC rapid-charging, which allows for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up to take around 30 minutes.

The ID.4 and ID.5 are available to order now with the government’s ECG, with customer deliveries to commence later this year.