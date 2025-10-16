These are the best saloons on the market today

Saloons have been overshadowed in recent years by SUVs, but that doesn’t mean that there is limited choice.

Saloons are a great choice for those who cover big miles but need something that is going to be comfortable and efficient.

All the cars on this list are engaging to drive, provide low running costs and are just as practical as some of their jacked-up family wagon alternatives.

So, if you’re in the market for a new four-door saloon, which ones are the best on the market?

Here, we’ve compiled a list of the best saloons on the market today.

BMW 3 Series



The 3 Series is a great compact executive saloon. (BMW)

The BMW 3 Series is one of the best compact executive saloons on the market, as it offers a sporty driving experience with practical credentials.

The 3 Series is available with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive setups, which makes it one of the most entertaining saloons around.

There is a choice of frugal petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with the PHEV model managing to travel a claimed 63 miles on electric power.

Inside, the car’s cabin has lots of plush-feeling materials, while the interior design is modern, simple and has a lot of standard equipment.

Mercedes C-Class



The C-Class is a premium and luxurious choice. (Mercedes)

A direct competitor to the 3 Series is Mercedes’ C-Class, which offers more comfort over its German rival.

The latest C-Class packs lots of on-board technology, while there is a decent amount of room inside for adults, and there are plenty of storage areas too.

The C-Class has a luxurious feel to it, while also providing an impressive driving experience with a refined cabin. Plus, it’s available with a choice of quiet and frugal petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines.

In the back, the C-Class packs a 455-litre boot capacity and there are standard fold-down rear seats.

BMW 5 Series



The 5 Series is a great all-rounder. (BMW)

The BMW 5 Series is the benchmark-setter in the midsize executive car market, as it’s a great all-rounder.

The 5 Series is good to drive, has a stylish exterior design and comes packed full of technology and standard equipment.

There is a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, while the cabin space is extremely capacious, with average-sized adults having no problem at all in getting comfortable.

Audi A5



The A5 is a sensible and efficient choice. (Audi)

Audi’s A5 is a sensible, classy and premium German saloon that offers a lot in this sector of the market.

Under the bonnet, the A5 is equipped with a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, which are all frugal and efficient.

Inside, the cabin has a minimalist design, while there is the option of an infotainment screen located in front of the passenger to keep them entertained on a long journey, without distracting the driver.

The A5 also offers a generous 445-litre boot capacity, or 417 litres if you go for one of the four-wheel drive models.

Hyundai Ioniq 6



The Ioniq 6 is a great-looking car. (Hyundai)

If you want to go electric, then one of the best EVs on the market is the Hyundai Ioniq 6.

The Ioniq 6 has a very distinctive exterior design with a low-slung rear end, while there are flush door handles and optional camera door mirrors, making it a futuristic-looking proposition.

Underneath, the car is equipped with a 77kWh battery pack and an electric motor, which provides a claimed range of up to 338 miles. There is also a choice of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions.

To drive, the Ioniq 6’s sharp turn-in, direct steering and instant throttle response make this one of the most engaging cars in its class.

Mercedes S-Class



The S-Class is a trailblazer for in-car technology. (Mercedes)

If you want to be driven, or just want a premium four-door saloon that can do it all, then the Mercedes S-Class is hard to beat.

The S-Class is the trailblazer when it comes to on-board technology, and the latest model is one of the most advanced yet.

It’s extremely comfortable to drive and travel in, while the back seats can electrically recline to allow those in the back to really stretch out.

Other luxuries include massaging seats, soft leather and the option of a fridge and TV screens in the back, to make this the ultimate vehicle to be chauffeured around in.

Alfa Romeo Giulia



The Giulia is a great alternative. (Alfa Romeo)

If you fancy something different compared to the German competition, then how about the Alfa Romeo Giulia?

The Giulia has been around for nearly a decade, but it’s still one of the best-looking four-door executive saloons on the market.

Step inside, and its interior has aged very nicely. There are petrol and diesel models available, as well as a spicy ‘Intensa’ model that features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 280bhp, and there is a hot ‘Quadrifoglio’ variant that comes equipped with a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine that generates 523bhp.

All versions of the Giulia come with lots of standard equipment and it offers a boot capacity of up to 480 litres, plus the rear seats also fold down to give even more room.